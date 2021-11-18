Large quantities of illicit drugs from Spain brought to Romania via delivery companies

Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have apprehended four drug traffickers accused of importing from Spain into Romania several packages containing considerable quantities of illicit drugs that were to be sold to consumers in Bucharest City and Ilfov County.

According to a DIICOT press statement, the DIICOT prosecutors together with judicial police officers with the Ilfov Organised Crime Service (SCCO) conducted on Wednesday a sting operation to catch two of the defendants in Giurgiu County and Dambovita County as they were about to pick up from a courier company two parcels containing 15.65 kilograms of cannabis and about 500 grams of cocaine.

As a result of a subsequent investigation, approximately 52 kilograms of cannabis were seized.The four traffickers are to be brought to the Bucharest Tribunal on Thursday and asked to be kept in custody for 30 days.