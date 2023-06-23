Large retailers endorse voluntary mechanism under gov't supervision to diminish inflation.

Members of the Association of Large Retailers in Romania (AMRCR) reaffirm their willingness to work together with the Romanian Government to implement a voluntary mechanism to reduce prices on a number of basic food items across the entire product chain - producers, processors, retailers, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"We insist on the idea of voluntarism for the application of the price reduction mechanism and not by issuing a regulatory act, the large retail chains proving seriousness in the application of the voluntary scheme to reduce the price of milk, an aspect certified by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Competition Council, which constantly monitors the application of these reductions," the press release reads.

Also, in order to produce visible effects in the pocket of Romanians and to speed up the reduction of inflation, it is absolutely necessary that the voluntary mechanism be applied not only to traders, but to the entire product chain, as the Government representatives have also pointed out.

"AMRCR considers of utmost importance the involvement of the Competition Council - the guarantor of the respect of the legislation in this area in Romania, with which the Association is in permanent communication - in the application of the price reduction mechanism for a limited period to some basic food products. AMRCR members believe that this measure is applicable in an exceptional situation, for a limited period of time, to counteract an extremely negative phenomenon - inflation - and to preserve a level of purchasing power that ensures access to basic food products for all consumers," the press release says.

AMRCR assures the Romanian Government that "it is ready to be a loyal and efficient partner in achieving the objective that the Executive is pursuing through this project, and its members are absolutely available to continue any discussion at technical level to establish all the details of the temporary, voluntary and chain-wide mechanism to reduce the prices of some basic foodstuffs for the benefit of the Romanian consumer."

AMRCR (the Association of Large Retailers in Romania) groups the following food and non-food retail companies in Romania: Altex, Artima, Auchan, Brico Depot, Carrefour, Columbus, Cora, DM Drogerie Markt, Decathlon, Dedeman, Flanco, Hornbach, Ikea, Kaufland, Lidl, Mega Image, Metro Cash & Carry, Mobexpert, Penny, Pepco, Profi, Selgros and is a member of the "Concordia" employers' confederation and the "EuroCommerce" organisation.