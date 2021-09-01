 
     
Last week, 39.2% of total COVID-19 cases - in Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Ilfov and Constanta

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday, that during the week of 23-29 August, 39.2% of total COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Timis, Cluj, Ilfov and Constanta.

According to the weekly surveillance report, posted on INSP's website, 82.9% of confirmed cases were registered in non vaccinated people.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and until now, 1 in 77 cases were registered in the medical staff.

33% of total deaths were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Dolj, Bistrita-Nasaud, Iasi and Neamt.

Furthermore, 96.8% of total deaths registered were in non-vaccinated people, and 2.4% in people vaccinated with the incomplete scheme, INSP specifies.

86% of total casualties were in people over 60 years old, and 57.5% of casualties were male.

According to INSP, 94.6% of the deceased people had at least one associated comorbidity.

