Leader of UDMR Senators Lorand: An alliance with AUR is of question

UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) has never discussed an alliance with AUR (Alliance for Romanians' Unity), this proposal being a "frivolous" one, because one cannot have a pro-minority attitude outside the borders and an anti-minority discourse inside, the leader of the UDMR Senators, Turos Lorand, told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

AUR co-chairman Claudiu Tarziu said on Wednesday that his party is considering an alliance with UDMR to defend the rights and freedoms of Hungarians and Romanians in Ukraine, agerpres.ro confirms.

Turos Lorand also mentioned that he did not receive any such a proposal from his colleagues in the Senate before the statement appeared in the press.