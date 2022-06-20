Leaders of states participating in 3SI, including Romania, support Ukraine's ambition to join EU

The leaders of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia adopted on Monday in Riga a joint declaration of the seventh Summit of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), which shows the support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Also, through this declaration, Ukraine received the status of a partner country participating in 3SI.

The document also welcomes Moldova and Georgia's applications for accession to the EU.

The participants encourage the governments of the countries in the Initiative region to coordinate the implementation of their national recovery plans aimed at improving the security of energy supply and its diversification, connectivity and infrastructure sustainability.

The document also states openness to cooperation with new global and regional partners. The statement also emphasizes the importance of investing in cybersecurity.

At the same time, it is shown that investors have committed to invest about 1 billion euros in the 3SI Investment Fund.

The document also welcomes Romania's commitment to host in 2023 the Three Seas Initiative Summit and the Business Forum.AGERPRES