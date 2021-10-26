President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree on the release on request of Leonard Orban from the position of presidential adviser, on November 1, in view of retirement, the Presidential Administration informed.

According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional professional career, for the contribution to the support of the European project of Romania and for the involvement in the modernization and efficiency of the Presidential Administration," President Klaus Iohannis decided to confer the National Order "Star of Romania" in Knight rank to Leonard Orban.

Leonard Orban has been a presidential adviser since January 2015, Agerpres informs.