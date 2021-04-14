 
     
Liberal Chairman Orban: As I see it, there's no way for ministerial portfolios' renegotiation

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
negocieri coalitie orban

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said today that in his opinion, there is no way for the ministerial portfolios to be renegotiated inside the ruling coalition and be assigned otherwise than now.

"As I see it, the possibility [of renegotiating the ministerial portfolios] does not exists. We have already established the guiding lines for the functioning of the governing coalition and any reopening of portfolio management talks could raise issues," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament when asked if a renegotiation of the ministries inside the coalition is possible, agerpres.ro confirms.

Asked if the PNL is ready for the break-up of the coalition, Orban replied: "I am convinced that this coalition will move forward. What we want is to constantly increase governing performance, to implement the governing program, to take measures to improve the lives of Romanians. To govern face towards the Romanians."

