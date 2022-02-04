 
     
Liberal Mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica, under criminal investigation and judiciary control

stirileprotv.ro
Mihai Chirica

The Liberal mayor of the City of Iasi, Mihai Chirica, was placed under criminal investigation by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) as well as judiciary control, for allegedly committing the crimes of intellectual fraud in continued form (two material acts) and instigation to abuse of office, in a case relating to the illegal building of a block of flats, the DNA announced in a release remitted on Friday, Agerpres reports.

According to the DNA, Mihai Chirica was placed under judiciary control for a period of 60 days, during which time he is not allowed to exercise his capacity as mayor.

The same case saw criminal investigation also opened against Gabriel Vasile Harabagiu, at the time of the alleged crimes a deputy mayor of the City of Iasi, who stands accused of intellectual fraud in continued form (two material acts) and abuse of office.

According to the DNA, the case has data and evidence that prove the two, in exercising their positions, had disposed/signed documents, in infringement of the law, in the procedure to attest the construction, as well as the expansion of a building in the City of Iasi.

Other persons are also investigated as part of the case.

