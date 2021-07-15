Liberal mayors from Neamt meet PM Citu at gov't headquarters to sign investment agreements

A delegation of 33 mayors and three deputy mayors from Neamt County (all of them Liberals), led by prefect George Lazar and senator Eugen Tapu-Nazare, had a meeting with prime minister Florin Citu.

According to a press release of PNL (National Liberal Party) Neamt sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the meeting was attended by the director of the National Investment Company and other government officials, as the main investment projects in the local communities were presented, with financing solutions being identified.

Several government-funded agreement were signed during the meeting, according to PNL Neamt."Given that the PNL's policy is not to increase taxes, one of the important levers for the development of local communities, in addition to the European ones, is government funds. When we talk about local communities, we do not refer only to those led by Liberal mayors, since the population should not be divided depending on the mayor's party membership. Thus, prime minister Florin Citu is a dialogue partner, and the door of the Government, of the National Investment Company, is open to all those who wish to develop the Neamt County, who write and submit projects," the head of PNL Neamt, prefect George Lazar, said, according to the same source."It was a useful meeting, especially since we are in the middle of the year and a budget revision is coming, and the mayors had the opportunity to present their development strategies, most of them implemented with government funds. We started this series of meetings several months ago, and today, some of the financing agreements were signed, because most mayors submitted projects for the construction of schools and dispensaries, water and sewerage networks, sports fields, road and pedestrian infrastructures," specified the first vice-president of PNL Neamt, senator Eugen Tapu-Nazare.Present at the meeting with the head of the Executive, the mayor of Piatra Neamt, Andrei Carabelea, reiterated the need for government support and appreciated the opening of the current government for the development of local communities."First of all we are mayors, people have credited us with their trust, and the only policy we do is development policy. Prime minister Florin Citu is an open partner, attentive to the needs of our city, and I still want to keep the same dialogue, to identify needs and solutions," underscored the first vice-president of PNL Neamt, mayor Andrei Carabelea.