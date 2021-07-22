Liberal Senator Eugen Pirvulescu prosecuted for corruption, placed under court supervision

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) - the Section for the Combat of corruption-related crimes ordered the commencement of criminal proceedings against Teleorman County Liberal Senator Eugen Pirvulescu who was also placed under court supervision for 60 days, the DNA said in a release.

Pirvulescu is accused of using his influence as an official in a party leadership position to meddle with a vacancy filling competition organized at the Teleorman County Ambulance Service, seeking to obtain undue money or benefits for himself, agerpres.ro confirms.