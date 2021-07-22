 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Liberal Senator Eugen Pirvulescu prosecuted for corruption, placed under court supervision

DNA

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) - the Section for the Combat of corruption-related crimes ordered the commencement of criminal proceedings against Teleorman County Liberal Senator Eugen Pirvulescu who was also placed under court supervision for 60 days, the DNA said in a release.

Pirvulescu is accused of using his influence as an official in a party leadership position to meddle with a vacancy filling competition organized at the Teleorman County Ambulance Service, seeking to obtain undue money or benefits for himself, agerpres.ro confirms.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.