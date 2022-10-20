 
     
Living Human Treasures Gala - 2022, on October 25, in Pitesti

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Arges County Council - the Culture and Arts Center, is organizing the Living Human Treasures Gala - 2022 on October 25, at the Unions House of Culture Pitesti.

"The purpose of the event is to celebrate and reward those who obtained the title of Living Human Treasures in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and who keep the traditional Romanian creation alive. At the same time, through this event, which has not been organized in the last two years, due to the pandemic context, the Ministry of Culture shows its gratitude to the people who promote and leave as a legacy, to everyone, elements of the intangible national heritage," informs the Ministry of Culture, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

At the gala, craftsmen and rhapsodes will present artistic moments representative of the title they have obtained.

Specialists in research, academic, university, museographers, members of the National Commission for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage and cultural institutions and centers, as well as officials will the Ministry of Culture will attend the Gala.

