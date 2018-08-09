Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD: 'Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told me how President Klaus Iohannis yelled at her'

Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) stated that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told him how President Klaus Iohannis yelled at her in relation to the negative budgetary rectification made for the Presidential Administration, and added that the Presidential Administration still has the commitment appropriation at hand, according to Agerpres.

Asked Thursday evening by Romania TV private television broadcaster if Iohannis yelled at Dancila in relation to the rectification and what the head of the state had to reproach to the Prime Minister during their conversation over phone they had last week, the PSD head said: "Yes. But you shouldn't ask me this, for I am not a tape recorder, I can only relay to you what Mrs. Prime Minister told me, since this is still a discussion between the President and the PM and, I repeat this, it was not a hidden one."

"He said to her that he will no longer be able to do his visits, to go to the NATO meetings, to Brussels, and that he would file a complaint against her with the State Department, as if the State Department is Romania's supervisor, or something like this. And Mrs. PM replied to him: Mr. President, we analyzed the budget execution for six month, for all the public institutions, we discussed the matter with each institution, and please send whomever you like from the Presidential Administration to the government's counselor - Mrs. Prime Minister's counselor Darius Valcov - to discuss this matter based on documents. But I would like to tell you these very important things. There is no impediment whatsoever for the Presidential Administration to commit any expense or to launch any procedure, just because its appropriations have been cut shorter, meaning the cash, the liquidities, for it still has the commitment appropriations. For the Ministry of Finances, the Government, through ordinances, allows the public institutions to use these commitment appropriations, in order for them to be able to make expenses the Ministry of Finances is sure to cover. So, all those lies that he needs to go through certain procedures are just lies, since there is no problem. They even held a press conference or had the Presidency's spokeswoman say all these lies. After the press conference they introduced more than 20 million lei in invoices within several hours," said Dragnea.

Then, the PSD leader rhetorically asked: "Where were those invoices coming from? Was it something illegal? Because is they made those at once, this is again a problem."

"And I also believe that the Ministry of Finances should verify, just verify, if this was all right ... it must do it. And in case of any other public institution that would do the same, meaning to register more than 20 million lei in invoices within a few hours, for this raises questions," said Dragnea.