Liviu Dragnea contradicts the Ambassador of Palestine on the move of the Embassy to Jerusalem: 'Under no circumstances reflects the discussions'

Liviu Dragnea, PSD chairman, asks the Palestinian ambassador to return to the statements made after the meeting they had on Monday. The PSD leader claims he did not say that Romania will not move his embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I also read the Palestinian ambassador's statements following the meeting I had yesterday. Under no circumstances reflects discussions held yesterday. I have clearly stated what I have said and publicly many times: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has finalized the analysis of a possible relocation of the Romanian Embassy in the State of Israel. Subsequently, the document was submitted for approval to the institutions with responsibilities in the field of foreign policy and national security. Taking into account the latest developments in the Middle East Peace Process, the analysis is in a continuous process of updating.

However, given that a consensual solution is desirable at institutional level, any decision will have to be based both on constitutional provisions and on compliance with international law. I have today asked the Palestinian Embassy through my cabinet to return urgently to the ones presented publicly because they have nothing to do with what has been discussed, "said Liviu Dragnea at the request of STIRIPESURSE.RO.

The Palestinian Embassy announced Monday after meeting Ambassador Fuad Kokaly and PSD leader Liviu Dragnea that Liviu Dragnea's decision is that the Romanian government will not move Romania's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"The Embassy of the State of Palestine welcomes Liviu Dragnea's decision that the Romanian government will not move Romania's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," the Palestinian Embassy said in a press release.