Liviu Dragnea: 'For President Klaus Iohannis normality means to overthrow a government'

Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Liviu Dragnea, and leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), stated that for President Klaus Iohannis normality means to overthrow a government and break the parliamentary majority through violence, according to Agerpres.

"What normality means for Iohannis is abnormality for all the other good people. For normality means for Iohannis to topple the government and to break this parliamentary majority through violence. I am absolutely sure that in the Cotroceni laboratories, where all these protests are being designed, absolutely all of them, and all actions, starting with the criminal complaint for high treason and ending with the criminal files with the political leaders's name on them, that centre of command, that laboratory that gives orders to the parallel state is sure to prepare something serious. I am absolutely sure that it's something very serious that they prepare there, in order to topple this government, for they understood one thing, in all their wickedness and all their venom, they understood this one thing, and Iohannis was the first of all to understand. The justice laws came into force, the new Criminal Codes came into force, the Pensions Law came into force and the economic results that are forcing any liar to shut up, since he cannot continue to lie confronted with the evidence, the public-private partnership, the 21 projects to be launched in September and October, and we talk here about motorway and very high investments, where works will start probably in 2019, at the earliest, made him understand the fact that in 2019 he can no longer win the presidential elections, for what he said before was: 'Romania of things that are well done,'" Liviu Dragnea, on Thursday evening, told Romania TV private television broadcaster.

And the PSD head continued: "Tell me one thing that was well done by Iohannis in four years, just one. Besides all those bad things that he did against the Romanians, against the government, against stability."

"They could do anything, just so that this government to no longer be. And then they said to themselves: our only chance, regardless of anything else, and we don't even care if we burn this country down, even if we destabilize Romania, is to get rid of this government. Why? Because if things remain as they are now, there is no way that they could win the elections. There is no way that the parallel state could win again, for that would be the last blow against this parallel state," said Dragnea.

The PSD leader gave these answers when asked about the statements made by Klaus Iohannis at the National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL), when he said, among other things, that "starting this autumn things must return to normal again."