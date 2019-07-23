Loans to non-government sector reaches 259.57 billion lei in June 2019

At end- June 2019, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced by 0.8 percent (1.0 percent in real terms) from May 2019 to 259,570.9 million lei (RON), while in year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector went up 7.1 percent (3.1 percent in real terms) according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

RON-denominated loans went up 1.3 percent (1.5 percent in real terms) and foreign currency-denominated loans decreased 0.1 percent when expressed in RON (up 0.1 percent when expressed in EUR), on a monthly basis in June.RON-denominated non-government loans reached 172,771.8 million lei. Loans to households advanced 1.3 percent in June from May, while loans to other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) increased also by 1.3 percent.Forex-denominated non-government loans stated in lei declined to 87,799 million lei. Forex loans to households shrank by 1.2 percent on a monthly basis to 35,971.0 million lei, while loans to other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) increased by 0.6 percent, to 50,828.1 million lei.Credit to general government decreased by 4.5 percent in June 2019 from the previous month to RON 100,098.5 million and advanced 2.0 percent (down 1.8 percent in real terms) versus the same year-ago period.At end-June 2019, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 390,477.8 million, up 0.3 percent (0.5 percent in real terms) month-on-month. In year-on-year comparison, broad money rose by 7.7 percent (3.7 percent in real terms).