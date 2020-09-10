Local Elections 2020/Iasi: Minister Alexe informs Afterhills festival will receive money from gov't

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Costel Alexe, on Thursday informed in a press release that the largest festival held in the Moldavia region, in Iasi, more precisely, named Afterhills, will be financially supported by the PNL (National Liberal Party) government.

Thus, Afterhills Music & Arts Festival will be included in the financial aid scheme prepared by the Romanian Government for major events encountering difficulties because of the Covid-19 pandemic.According to the press release, the Minister of Environment and the President of PNL Iasi, Costel Alexe, who is also this party's candidate for the presidency of the Iasi County Council, had a conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan on Thursday morning, which led to the festival being included with the list of events that will receive financial aid from the government to be able to continue in the future.Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced yesterday that the PNL government has prepared a state aid scheme for these type of events that were forced to suspend their activity in 2020 because of the pandemic, with the Afterhills being now included with this list.Thus, now we have every reason to say that Afterhills Music & Arts Festival will continue with a new edition in 2021, said Alexe, who previously stated, during a debate about the great events of Iasi, that in his capacity as the future president of the Iasi County Council will actively support this major event.