Local Elections2020/Iohannis on local elections: They are essential, don't let others decide on your behalf

President Klaus Iohannis told a news conference on Wednesday that local elections on September 27 are "essential" and urged citizens not to let others decide on their behalf.

"On September 27, we are going to the polls to elect those who will lead the local communities in the next four years. Our vote decides how the localities in which we live will change. Dear Romanians, go to the polls and put the stamp on the candidates who can bring about change for the better! These elections are essential because their outcome will make a difference in your daily life, from traffic issues to what schools and hospitals will look like, so don't let others decide on your behalf," the head of state told a press conference, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He also addressed the candidates in these elections: "Even if this election campaign is different, use all means of communication to present your projects to Romanians! People expect concrete solutions and proposals, not sterile attacks. Outdated, toxic practices of trying to cover up disastrous local administrations with invented topics, with parasitic themes, must remain a thing of the past."

President Iohannis emphasized that "the political struggle is, first and foremost, a competition between projects for the communities"