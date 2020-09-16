Local Elections2020/Orban: PSD has bankrupted Romania; generated expenditures of 6.3% of GDP through amendments to revision

Chairman of the National Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, accuses PSD of "bankrupting Romania" by adopting certain amendments to the budget revision in the parliamentary committees that would generate expenditures of over 6.3% of GDP.

"Today PSD [the Social Democratic Party] (...) has bankrupted Romania. In the budget-finance committees, a majority of PSD of 20 delirious people, in my opinion, generated expenses of 6.3% of GDP through amendments submitted to the budget revision and, at the same time, at the proposal of the great financier Orlando, they adopted another amendment through which Romania can no longer borrow, because they reduced from 47% to 40% of GDP the maximum level of public debt," Orban said in Pitesti on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister stated that, if the amendments are adopted by Parliament, they will have consequences both on Romania's credibility on the international financial markets, and on the citizens' incomes.

"They have bankrupted Romania today. If Parliament does not wake up and does not block this outright imbecile report, which is against Romania, Romania risks being demoted by all rating agencies, Romania risks not having the capacity to cope with payments, Romania risks stepping off the map of civilized economies, societies. This is what PSD wants, the Government will no longer have money for salaries, pensions, investments, social benefits (...), this is what PSD wants, to leave Romanians poor, without money, and Romania outside the civilized world. Such a party no longer deserves to be voted by any Romanian," the PNL leader also said.

Ludovic Orban participated, on Wednesday, in the presentation of the programs of the Liberal candidates for the Arges County Council and the Pitesti City Hall.