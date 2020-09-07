LocalElections2020/ Nicusor Dan: Bucharest Mayor promised tests for COVID-19, but didn't do them

The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, promised Bucharesters tests for COVID-19, but has done, until August 31, only 1 pct of the total tests done at the national level since the start of the pandemic, stated, on Monday, Nicusor Dan, candidate for the Bucharest City Hall.

"I am a supporter of testing (...) Only, when we say we will test, let's also do it. And, because it's been already six months since this pandemic started, it's time we come with some figures - how many tests were done in Romania. (...) Until now it's over 1,900,000. How many has the City Hall done? Less than 1 pct. 13,000 tests approximately until August 31. I won't speak of how it went, if it were for persons that had to be tested or at random. The conclusion is that we had a mayor that spoke of testing, and did no testing," said Nicusor Dan in a press conference.

He reiterated the invitation made to the General Mayor to participate in three debates during the electoral campaign, in order to talk about the projects of Bucharest.

"20 days ago I invited Gabriela Firea to three campaign debates. She gave an evasive answer and so I return with an invitation. I invite Gabriela Firea to three debates in the last campaign week - Wednesday, the 23rd (September - e.n.), Thursday, 24, Friday, 25, in the council hall of the Bucharest City Hall, with all the televisions that want to be present. (...) I invite her to organize this one on one debate together, with a moderator that we choose with all televisions present," Nicusor Dan added.

The leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) general councilors, Ana Ciceala, claimed that the testing plan announced by the Bucharest City Hall is "a big failure in prioritizing the medical needs of citizens."

According to her, the City Hall has managed to test only 774 people of 3,000 scheduled tests.

Stelian Bujduveanu, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) general councilors, recalled that the General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, proposes the total number of tests reach, in the coming period, in total, 350,000.