LocalElections2020/Orban: PSD has made mockery of Constanta in last 20 years; PNL can defeat this mafia

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Thursday evening, in Mangalia, at the launch of the party's candidates in Constanta County for the local elections on September 27, that they have the mission to put a stop to the 20 years in which the county has was "held in place" by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the PNL having the strength to defeat the existing "mafia".

"We are not allowed to miss again. We are in first place. PSD is down in terms of credibility, PSD has shown its powerlessness, PSD has shown its ill will in the last 20 years in which it has made a mockery of Constanta and the county. Only PNL has the strength to defeat this mafia," said Orban.

He urged his party colleagues in Constanta to mobilize even more, because they are fighting an "unscrupulous" opponent.

"We are in the homestretch. From now on we have to put the pedal to the metal, we have to mobilize all the Liberal teams, because in the next few days we will have to fight for every position. We are fighting with an unscrupulous opponent who is capable of anything to get votes they don't deserve. They are capable of corruption, stealing, falsifying election minutes, intimidating employees of companies or public institutions to get them to vote against their will. We are fighting against unscrupulous individuals, who held back the city of Constanta, the county of Constanta, while the people of Constanta became impoverished. (...) None of the hundreds and thousands of investors who wanted to invest in Constanta received anything but a door in their face, because in Constanta, both in the time of [Radu] Mazare [ed.n. - former mayor of Constanta], and in the time of Fagadau [ed.n. - Decebal Fagadau, mayor of Constanta] (...), there was money only for them, while all the others were kept away from any kind of possibility to succeed in life, to develop business, to develop the county," said the PNL leader.

According to Orban, the Liberals have a mission to do justice in Constanta.

"It is our mission, as Liberals, to do justice in Constanta, to put a stop to these 20 years in which Constanta was held back. (...) Romania is a European country, a NATO country, Romania must develop as a democracy and a free economy, in which people are respected, have the right to succeed in life," added the PNL leader.

He maintained that only the PNL, through Vergil Chitac, a candidate for Constanta City Hall, and Mihai Lupu, for the leadership of the County Council, can "bring down the mafia that has stifled Constanta".

"Only the PNL has the strength to bring down this mafia that stifled Constanta and made a mockery of every citizen of Constanta. Only Vergil Chitac can beat the PSD mayor, only Mihai Lupu can beat the red baron [ed.n. - Felix Stroe, PSD candidate for the Constanta County Council], who believes that he can buy all the inhabitants of Constanta County, who goes round every day to each mayor to bargain a few tens or a few hundred votes, who uses all his resources, which are for the most part public resources, to try to buy people, individuals who have the ability to influence the vote of others," the prime minister said.

Ludovic Orban stressed that the PNL cannot accept politics like that of the PSD.

"We cannot accept such politics. (...) In order to increase pensions, the average salary must increase, the number of employees must increase, and this can only happen through economic development, by attracting investments that will generate well-paid jobs, that will keep Romanians at home, that will stop the exodus of intelligence, gray matter, that has been happening for 20 years," Orban added.