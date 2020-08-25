Ludovic Orban: By censure motion PSD wants to get its hands on power to control electoral process

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has filed the censure motion only to "get its hands on power" to control the electoral process, and to leave the country without a government at the moment it is an act of political irresponsibility, the PNL (National Liberal Party) leader and Prime minister Ludovic Orban said Monday night at the private broadcaster Digi24.

"With this censure motion it is clear that the PSD wants nothing more than to seize power to control the electoral process. They're not interested in a government plan. If they have something to say, they should present themselves in elections, present a program of government, gain the confidence of Romanians, if they are capable. By submitting this censure motion, it makes it very clear that they do not care that Romania will recover economically, they are not interested in having a government preparing the absorption of European funds, completing the absorption of European funds in the current financial year, adopting the Resilience and Recovery Plan so that we can access the funds from the Resilience and Recovery Facility, prepare the partnership agreement with the European Commission for the 2021-2027 budget and so on," Ludovic Orban said.

According to him, there are extremely many challenges that the Government has to face, and to leave the country without a government at this moment is an act of political irresponsibility.

Furthermore, Ludovic Orban made it clear that, in waiting for the Constitutional Court's decision on the legality of the motion, the PNL does not sit back idly, but has started negotiations with all parliamentarians, with the argument that the elections will decide in three months' time who will lead Romania.