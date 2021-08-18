Ludovic Orban: I have a feeling of fulfilled duty towards those who trusted me in leading PNL

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Wednesday that, after 4 years of uninterrupted work in the party's leadership, he has a clear conscience and the feeling of a fulfilled duty towards those that trusted him, and the Congress on September 25, where he will run for a new term, urges liberals to analyse "very seriously" those registered in the race and to decide "freely", based on their own judgment", the future of the formation.

"Tomorrow afternoon I will register, at the PNL headquarters, the motion through which I am running for a new term of chairman of the National Liberal Party. After 4 years of uninterrupted work at the chairmanship of the National Liberal Party, I have a clear conscience and the feeling of a fulfilled duty towards those that granted me their trust at the last Congress. I was honored to represent all my colleagues as chairman of the National Liberal Party and to lead them to victory. Today, PNL is the strongest political party in Romania, just as we promised the liberals in 2017. Even if then there were quite a few people who were skeptical that we have the strength to reach this objective or that we will know how, at this moment anyone can draw a line and notice where we are," Orban wrote, on Facebook.

He added that he will be running for a new term as party chairman because he feels that being a liberal for the last 30 years, "this is the way" through which PNL can consolidate and maintain as a "main political force in Romania", Agerpres informs.

"I am running because I know that if PNL does not continue performing, this will reflect negatively on each Romanian, just as it happened in 2016. The 2024 moment will be capital, because PNL's good results will influence Romania's fate for the better, but a disappointment from PNL will strongly mark our country's course. I urge my colleagues to very seriously analyse the candidacies for the Congress on September 25 and to freely decide, based on their own judgment, the party's future. Each delegate bears responsibility to the vote they will cast, which fundamentally represents an act of trust, but also a delegation of power towards the one who will lead the party. It is a vote of conscience of each liberal, fact which essentially represents the democratic fiber of the PNL," Ludovic Orban said.