Ludovic Orban: RAFO Onesti alongside all industry destroyed by PSD mob

The RAFO company has been destroyed by the "PSD mob", on Saturday said in eastern Onesti, the PNL (National Liberal Party) Chair and Prime minister Ludovic Orban, at an electoral meeting.

"RAFO Onesti and everything that was industry was destroyed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) organised crime. Let's not pretend we don't know this. Onesti is kept in this stage of desolation, of continuous decay, by PSD and by those who led without any responsibility and respect for the people, the destinies of this city.When you walk at night you see that there is light in 2 apartments out of 10. It looks more and more like a deserted city.There is no economic life, even on the streets there is no life. I think thousands and thousands of young people who could have found a place here, at home, to make a living, to start a family, and to try to succeed in life, have left Onesti," Ludovic Orban said.

The PNL Chair added that Onesti could become an economic development centre.

"What we want is change the destiny, resume through administrative methods, a vision-oriented local governance the rise of Onesti. This is feasible. Onesti can become an economic development centre instead of being a poverty pole, to sustain the economic progress in the neighbouring localities. This is how things work all over Europe. One thing is needed: a good choice on the people's behalf," Ludovic Orban stressed.

Ludovic Orban has been on Saturday in Onesti to attend an electoral event of backing the candidate of the PNL USR PLUS Alliance, Elena Pascu Apavaloaie, for Onesti mayor position.