Ludovic Orban: There is also possibility for me to run for presidency

The President of the Chamber of Deputies and National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday that there is also the possibility for him to run for presidency, adding that the PNL must support the candidate who enjoys the greatest confidence and has the best chance to win the presidential election.

"I was asked a question in a show and I answered this question that when I announced my intention to run for a new term as president of the National Liberal Party, there is also this possibility that I consider seriously [to run for President]. The PNL, under my leadership, made the best decision on the candidate for the President of Romania in such a way as to win, but we have a President of Romania who was supported by the PNL. We are in partnership with the President of Romania and when the time comes for the presidential election, we will discuss on the candidate for the presidential election," Orban said when asked if he runs for the Presidential Administration if wins the PNL leadership.

He added that the PNL "must support the candidate who enjoys the most confidence, the most support and the best chance of winning the presidential election".