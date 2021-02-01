Ludovic Orban to seek a new term as PNL Chairman

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he will seek a new term as head of the party.

"Since there has been a lot of speculation, I informed my colleagues that I have this intention and that I will take the necessary official steps as soon as I propose the start of the procedures to call the party Congress," Ludovic Orban said at the Palace of Parliament when asked if he will run for a new term at the PNL helm, at the next congress.

On January 26 the PNL Chairman declared that, most likely, the Liberal Congress convention will take place in September - October.

The meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau was held Monday.