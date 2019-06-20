Ludovic Orban: We support increase in pensions, but based on 'stable, predictable' mechanism

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday evening that the Liberals support the increase in pensions, but based on a "stable, predictable" mechanism, on "objective elements".

"We attacked the Pension Law at the Constitutional Court (CCR) and the CCR proved us right, declaring the Pension Law unconstitutional. The Pension Law is now being debated after several articles were declared unconstitutional for several reasons. We want this increase in pensions to be carried out on the basis of objective elements that are related to the economic growth, the inflation rate, the formula that existed in the law and which they did not apply. The law says clearly: pensions are indexed annually at the beginning of the year and indexed by an amount representing 50 pct of gross average salary plus inflation. (...) Normally, pensions in 2018 and 2019, according to the law, should have risen from 1 January," said Ludovic Orban at private broadcaster Digi24.The PNL leader argued that a clearly regulated mechanism is needed to increase pensions.He commented that the draft law on the public pension system, re-examined following the CCR decision, was rejected Wednesday because the ruling parties "failed to mobilize the majority.""It is their fault that they did not have the capacity to mobilize the parliamentary majority, that is why the amendment to the pension law did not pass," Orban said.He added that the Liberals support the principle of contribution when establishing pensions, and in the case of military staff they support the possibility of a service pension.The Senate on Wednesday rejected the draft law on the public pension system, re-examined following the CCR decision. There were 67 votes in favour and 22 abstentions, and the minimum number required (68) for adopting an organic act was not met.