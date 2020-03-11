Lufthansa cancels flights on the Munich (Germany)-Sibiu route

Lufthansa airline on Wednesday canceled two flights on the Sibiu - Munich route, according to the spokeswoman of the Sibiu airport, Alexandra Pacurar.

The flight from Munich that was supposed to land at the Sibiu airport on Wednesday, 6.15 pm, got canceled. The same happened with the flight that was supposed to depart from Sibiu at 6.55 pm heading to Munich."The Sibiu International Airport doesn't make such decisions to suspend flights, which belong to the airlines or/and the relevant institutions. The information is published on the official website of the company. The airport did not cancel any flight. The information related to the flight from Munich that got canceled appeared on the official website of the Lufthansa airline," the spokeswoman of the Sibiu International Airport, Alexandra Pacurar, announced on Wednesday.A number of 97 people who landed on the Sibiu airport coming from Stuttgart, with a BlueAir aircraft, will have to self-isolate at home."An aircraft coming from Stuttgart landed today, March 11, at the Sibiu International Airport with 97 people aboard. Considering that the flight came from Germany, in the context of the spreading of the novel coronavirus, the technical support group that manages the emergency situations generated by epidemics had an urgent meeting at the headquarters of the Sibiu County Prefect Office and decided that the persons need to self-isolate at home and to follow the specific monitoring procedure," announced the ISU (Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) in Sibiu.