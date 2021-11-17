MADR: Beekepers to get 27.7 lei worth aid per bee family

Beekeepers will receive a de minimis aid of 23.7 lei per bee family this year to compensate for the losses they had between March and May 2021, the total value of the de minimis aid being of more than 53.2 million lei, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informed on Wednesday.

The interim government approved the Decision on the "De minimis scheme for covering the effects of unfavorable hydrometeorological phenomena manifested in the period March - May 2021 on the beekeeping sector" has been approved at the government meeting of November 17, 2021.

Thus, the granting of a de minimis aid to beekeepers of 23.7 lei/bee family has been regulated, for a number of 2,246,866 bee families.According to the same source, the purpose of this aid is to support the activity in the beekeeping sector to cover for the effects of unfavorable hydrometeorological phenomena manifested during March - May 2021 on the beekeeping sector, so as to ensure the continuation of the production cycle.The total value of the de minimis aid scheme is 53,250,724 lei, representing 10,763,157.96 euros at the exchange rate established by the European Central Bank on September 30, 2021, respectively 4.9475 lei for one euro.The source of financing is the state budget, within the limits of the budgetary provisions approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.The period for the submission of applications and accompanying documents shall be between the second working day following the entry into force of this Decision and November 26, 2021.The scheme is carried out through the county centres of the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA), and the payment term is December 31, 2021.