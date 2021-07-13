MADR Conference: Stage of negotiation of the CAP and support programs for farmers

Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros is holding a press conference on Tuesday on the state of negotiation of the 2021-2027 Common Agricultural Policy and support programs for farmers.

The conference will take place at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) headquarters, but will also be broadcast live on both the ministry's and Adrian Oros' Facebook page.

The head of MADR declared on June 28 at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries in Luxembourg that Romania is not fully satisfied with the compromise on the reform package of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), but this agreement must be concluded as soon as possible so that national strategic programs can be concluded, agerpres reports."We are not fully satisfied with the compromise on the reform package, but we must conclude this agreement as soon as possible and finalize the national strategic programs. The ecological and social dimension of the Common Agricultural Policy is very important, but we must never forget the economic dimension. We need to go home and tell farmers what the conditions are, what the rules are in the coming years. They need certainty and the right resources. And we need stable farmers who produce healthy and affordable food for the European consumer," said Adrian Oros in his speech.He said that several aspects included in the new CAP, such as the social dimension, go in the opposite direction to the simplification of the reform package.In his opinion, an important aspect for the good management of direct payments is the flexibility and subsidiarity found in the way of applying the schemes and measures to support farmers.As for investments in irrigation infrastructure, Oros considers that the text can be further improved and clarified at the technical level from the perspective of investment eligibility.