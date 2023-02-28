Madrigal 60 anniversary show at TNB

An extraordinary show called Madrigal 60, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will be mounted by the Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir today at the Ion Caramitru Hall of Bucharest National Theatre House (TNB), told Agerpres.

"Six years ago, to celebrate the legendary founder of the Madrigal Choir, Marin Constantin, a genius conductor and mentor for hundreds of Romanian artists, we named his birthday as the choir's celebration: Madrigal Day. This year, the 60th of uninterrupted activity, we will celebrate with a premiere: the Madrigal 60 show - an exclusive repertoire of madrigals and motets in 60 minutes, in a new setting and also in clothing redesigned by scenographer Iulia Gherghescu. Also six years ago, we established the Marin Constantin Award for personalities outside the ensemble who have significantly contributed to the cultural life of Romania. This is the 60th year of celebration, and the numerous events prepared by Madrigal will amaze you," according to Emil Pantelimon, the choir manager and director of the show.

At the end of the show, the Marin Constantin Excellence Awards Gala will take place. Theatre critic Marina Constantinescu will be the host.

Tickets for the event are available on the ticket.ro platform.

The event will be broadcast live by Televiziunea Romana, on the TVR Cultural station, as well as on the Radio Romania Muzical channel.

The Madrigal 60 show is part of the Madrigal 60 anniversary programme that includes an extensive series of over 30 special projects to be carried out throughout 2023.