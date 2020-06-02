MAE: 260 Romanian citizens repatriated from Turkey and UK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that the authorities facilitated on Monday the repatriation of 260 Romanian citizens - 70 from Turkey and 190 from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Romanians were brought back home through a joint effort of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Interior.Among the citizens repatriated from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, showed MAE, there were homeless persons, navigating personnel and persons who were hospitalized and benefited from the support of the British authorities for repatriation.Two flights have been especially operated by Tarom for the repatriation of the Romanian citizens, on the Bucharest - Istanbul - Bucharest and Bucharest - London - Bucharest routes.The same measures taken by the authorities allowed the return to the country of two citizens from the Republic of Turkey, two citizens from Greece and one citizen from the Islamic Republic of Iran, who reside in Romania.Also, 124 foreign citizens from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 58 citizens from Turkey were able to leave Romania, by using the same flights.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores the importance of a careful verification, prior to any travel, of the information posted on its website, pieces of advice and travel alerts, as well as of the information published on the websites of the diplomatic missions and consular office of Romania abroad.