MAE: Access of persons from Romania to Cyprus, allowed only with a negative test for COVID-19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that Romania has been included by the Cypriot authorities on the list of category C states, which means that access for persons coming from Romania to this country will be allowed only with the negative result to the RT-PCR molecular test for coronavirus infection.

"Following the communication of 23 July on the new conditions for traveling to the Republic of Cyprus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs makes the following clarifications:Romania has been included in the list of category C states, along with Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Serbia and Sweden," reads an information sent on Saturday evening by the Romanian MAE.All persons arriving in the Republic of Cyprus from countries included in category C must isolate themselves for a period of 14 days. Citizens of category C countries may not travel for tourism to the Republic of Cyprus.At the same time, the MAE reminds that, starting with July 17 BC, the Cypriot authorities no longer allow tourists to cross in the northern part of the island. Romanian citizens located in the northern part of the island will only receive the authorization to cross in humanitarian cases (death of a family member, emergency medical situations), and traveling will take place exclusively through the Metehan crossing point.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Romanian citizens to request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Nicosia: 00357 22495333, 00357 22517333, the calls being redirected to the Center for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens from abroad, on a permanent basis. Moreover, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, have at their disposal the emergency telephone of the embassy: 00357 97812277.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recommends consulting the websites: https://www.mae.ro/node/51906, http://nicosia.mae.ro, http://www.mae.ro/, https: // www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/info.html, https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/en/press/22072020_2.pdf.