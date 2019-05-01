MAE delimits itself from Ambassador Maior's statements on SRI Committee's report on him

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) delimits itself from the statements of the Romanian Ambassador to the United States, George Maior, through an open letter to the members of the Joint Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for exercising control over the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) that was taken over in the press and evokes the "reserve obligation of the members of the Diplomatic Corps in relation to the Romanian authorities according to the principle of separation of powers, provided for by the Constitution of Romania".

"The institutional delimitation from Mr. Maior's statements is determined by the fact that he does not recognize the report adopted by the Committee for the Control of the Romanian Intelligence Service of the Romanian Parliament and refers to it as a text adopted by a part of the members of the Commission," reads a MAE release.

The MAE recalls that, "according to parliamentary and democratic procedures, the Committee, with the majority of its members, approved the report, which is an official document of the Romanian Parliament."

Former SRI Director George Maior engaged the institution between 2012-2015 in "reprehensible" actions that damaged the interests of political parties or individuals or legal entities, and he lied to the Control Committee, distorting the truth about the institutional and personal relationship he had with former head of the National Integrity Agency, Horia Georgescu, shows the report of the select parliamentary committee for controlling the SRI activity, made public on 18 April.

According to an open letter from Maior, quoted in the press, the Ambassador to the US stated that there were allegedly "truncated statements" and "serious calumnies" in the text of this report, and called for the complete declassification of the hearings in this case.