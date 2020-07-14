MAE: Direct flights to and from Austria, suspended on Thursday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that the direct flights to and from Austria will be suspended as of Thursday.

"In completing the information already provided related to the Romanian citizens' traveling to and from the Republic of Austria, the MAE specifies that, according to the information communicated by the Austrian authorities, starting with July 16, 12.00 am, the direct flights will be suspended with several states, including Romania. The new regulations will remain in force until July 31 2020," the MAE informed in a press release on Tuesday.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains in touch with the Austrian authorities and will further communicate any official information from the Austrian side.