MAE: Direct flights to and from Austria, suspended on Thursday

MAE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that the direct flights to and from Austria will be suspended as of Thursday.

"In completing the information already provided related to the Romanian citizens' traveling to and from the Republic of Austria, the MAE specifies that, according to the information communicated by the Austrian authorities, starting with July 16, 12.00 am, the direct flights will be suspended with several states, including Romania. The new regulations will remain in force until July 31 2020," the MAE informed in a press release on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains in touch with the Austrian authorities and will further communicate any official information from the Austrian side.

The Ministry also reminds the Romanian citizens who need consular assistance to dial the telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Athens, and also the one of the Consulate General of Romania to Thessaloniki, 00302310340088, wherefrom the calls will be redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanians Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centre operators, available around the clock.

Moreover, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult situation, a special situation or an emergency, can dial the emergency number of the diplomatic mission of Romania to the Greek Republic, 00306978996222, and also the number of the Consulate General of Romania to Thessaloniki, 00306946049076.

MAE recommends Romanians to check the www.mae.ro/node/51914, atena.mae.ro, salonic.mae.ro, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_ro and www.mae.ro websites.

