MAE: Easing tension in Middle East, essential for preventing security situation from deteriorating

MAE

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent a message on Twitter on Saturday, underscoring the need to ease the tension concerning the situation in the Middle East.

"Romania is deeply concerned with respect to the developments in the Middle East after the attacks on the US Embassy in Iraq - which Romania has firmly condemned - the protection measures taken by the US. Easing the tension is essential for preventing a future deterioration of the security situation," the message on Twitter read.

AGERPRES

