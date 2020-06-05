MAE: German farm where 150 Romanians also work enters insolvency;employer guarantees salary rights

A farm in the German locality of Hoyerhagen, where approximately 150 Romanians are employed, has entered insolvency and the employer gives assurances that this situation "won't affect the payment of the salary rights due to the workers, as there are sufficient funds for this purpose," a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.

According to the MAE, the farm activity will continue until the season ends.So far, at the level of Romania's Embassy in Berlin, no requests for consular assistance have been received from the Romanian citizens regarding this situation. The MAE brings to mind that Romania's Embassy in Berlin acted on its own motion regarding the situation at the farm in Hoyerhagen, following media reports.A diplomat with Romania's Embassy in Berlin paid a visit to the farm on 13 May and "in agreement with the aspects noticed at the scene, all the medical-health security measures have been adopted under the coordination of the local Authority for Health, with efforts put in to observe the necessary epidemiological precautions in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the MAE explained.From the dialogue between the mission representative and the Romanian citizens who carry out their activity within the farm, it resulted the fact that most of them are satisfied with the working conditions and the level of payment for the activity they perform."The Foreign Affairs Ministry, through Romania's Embassy in Berlin, is treating with all responsibility such notifications and stays in contact with the relevant German authorities and with the company representatives, being ready to grant the necessary consular assistance, within the limits of legal remit and with the observance of measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the MAE conveyed.