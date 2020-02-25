MAE: Italian who has recently been detected as infected with COVID-19 was in Craiova,Feb 18-22

The 71-year old Italian citizen who has recently been detected as infected with COVID-19 visited Romania, the Craiova City, between February 18 and 22, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"The Romanian authorities have activated the necessary protocols for this type of situation, with an epidemiological investigation to be launched soon and quarantine or self-isolation measures to be taken, depending on the case," said the same source.According to the MAE, the man has Italian citizenship and during his stay in Romania he visited the relatives of his wife (who is a Romanian citizen), and also had several business meetings.The information is provided by the Strategic Communication Group, gathered in the context of the coronavirus epidemics.