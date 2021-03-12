 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MAE: No Romanians aboard "Davide B" ship

MAE

There were no Romanian citizens aboard the "Davide B" ship, where abductions took place off the coast of Benin, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"The Inter-institutional Crisis Task Force, convened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, carried out as a matter of urgency a series of complex steps on several channels to verify the situation, confirm information on the citizenship and identity of potentially involved persons and taking the necessary steps in such cases", show the representatives of the ministry.

According to the data and information obtained, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that there were no Romanian citizens aboard the mentioned ship. Therefore, there were no Romanian citizens victims of an abduction.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.