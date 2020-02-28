MAE recommends Romanians traveling abroad to inform themselves on how COVID-19 is managed in respective countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recommended Romanian citizens who are or intend to travel abroad to get information in advance about the measures taken by the authorities in the destination or the transit country, against the spreading of the COVID-19 infection.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies, in a statement sent to AGERPRES, said that several states have enacted exceptional measures, such as the prohibition of access in the affected areas, the closure of border crossing points or the establishment of mandatory quarantine or isolation periods at home for those who have recently traveled to a country or region where the virus is widespread.Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Romanian citizens to consult regularly the information available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the sections Travel Alerts (http://www.mae.ro/travel-alerts), Updated information - COVID-19 (www .mae.ro / node / 51759) that are constantly updated, depending on the evolution.Updated data on the states affected by COVID-19 infection (registered cases, number of deaths, affected areas) are available on the website of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention: www.ecdc.europa.eu, says the same source.Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the diplomatic mission of Romania in the state of destination, and if they face a difficult, special situation, with an urgent character, they can call the respective mission's permanent phone line. The list of Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad is available at http://www.mae.ro/romanian-missions.