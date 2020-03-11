MAE: Romanian Embassy in Rome tries to identify, locate Romanians who were transiting/visiting Italy as tourists

The Romanian Embassy in Rome is making efforts to identify and locate the Romanian citizens who were either transiting Italy or vacationing there and who have no possibilities to return home, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The initiative of the Romanian Embassy in Rome targets those Romanians who have no such real alternative to remain on Italian territory, unlike the Romanian citizens who live in Italy, after the entire Italian territory has been placed in quarantine, and also considering the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities to suspend all flights and also the buses carrying passengers from and to Italy."In this context, we recommend the Romanian citizens who were transiting Italy, on their way to Romania, or vacationing there, to contact the diplomatic mission of Romania in Rome or one of the six consular offices on the Italian territory and make their presence known to the authorities by communicating their identification data and address where they are at this precise moment," reads the release.The diplomatic missions and consular offices on the Italian territory can be contacted by calling: the Romanian Embassy in Rome: +390683523358; +390683523356; +390683523352; +390683523344; consular offices: Trieste +393408821688; Milan: +393661081444; Torino: +393387568134; Bologna: +393491178220; Bari: +393346042299; Catania: +393209653137.According to the same source, approximately 30 persons have contacted the diplomatic missions and consular offices to make their presence known to the authorities and prove that they were in Italy as tourists or transiting. Their situation is being updated permanently.Moreover, the MAE specified that it remains in touch with the relevant national authorities to identify a solution for these persons.With respect to the Romanians working on Italian territory, the MAE underscored the importance of observing their rights in the context of the decision of the Italian authorities and their impact on the workforce. MAE underscores that there are norms established by the Italian authorities for this exceptional situation that forces the employers to adopt measures of protection of the workers. In this context, the MAE started a dialogue, through the Romanian Embassy in Rome, and the Italian authorities, to ensure that that these measures are applied to all, without discrimination, reads the MAE release."The MAE, through the diplomatic mission of Romania in Rome and the consular offices on the Italian territory, has permanently been in touch with the Italian authorities and has permanently monitored both the development of the health crisis, the measures adopted by the Italian authorities and the way to implement them, in the context of the approaches meant to manage and prevent the spreading of the infection with COVID-19," mentioned the MAE.