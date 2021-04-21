MAE salutes adoption by EU Council of Regulation of establishing Cyber Center

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs salutes the adoption by the Council of the European Union of the Regulation of establishing the European Center of competence in the industrial, technological and research field in matters of cyber security - Cyber Center, which will be hosted in Bucharest, and the Network of national coordination centers.

The regulation adopted by the EU Council also includes the reference for localizing the Cyber Center in Romania, following the decision resulted from the vote of the member states on December 9, 2020.

Through its activity, the center will support in creating synergy and partnerships between public and private actors in the field, the academic milieu and EU profile industry, having an essential role in structuring and orientation of the actions of the European Union of configuring a European ecosystem in matter of cyber security. The center will represent the main body of managing European funds, dedicated to research in the field of cyber security, available through Digital Europe and Horizon Europe.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses, on this occasion, its trust regarding the quick completion of the regulation adoption process, through its approval by the European Parliament, which will allow the enforcement of the legislative act and advancement of the Cyber Center's operationalisation steps," the MAE press release reads.