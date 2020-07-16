MAE says EC guidelines on seasonal workers in synch with Romania's steps

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) and Ministry of Labour and Social Protection have welcomed the publication by the European Commission on Thursday of the Guidelines on seasonal workers in the European Union in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The guidelines published by the European Commission highlight the rights of seasonal workers under European law and the responsibility of member states to ensure the correct application of the rules in force, given the risk of precarious working and accommodation conditions for seasonal workers, exacerbated amid the outbreak," reads a press statement released by MAE on Thursday.The European Commission emphasises in its guidelines the need for appropriate and urgent action by the member states to remedy this situation and to ensure that existing rights and social and health protection rules, adapted to the conditions created by the outbreak, are observed. To this end, the European Commission promotes strengthening co-operation among member states on the working conditions of seasonal workers, as well as an increase in the number of field inspections, including with the support of the European Labour Authority."The document meets Romania's constant efforts at the level of the European institutions regarding the drawing up of specific recommendations for the category of mobile seasonal workers in the European Union, which should take into account the particular nature of their status and the need to ensure and implement consolidated social and health protection measures, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak," the statement reads.The steps taken by the Romanian officials through the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, "had as a starting point in the findings regarding the vulnerability of seasonal Romanian workers working in other member states during the pandemic and the recognition of them being essential to the well-functioning of the European single market and the economies of the member states."MAE also says "the actions carried out to secure equal treatment and the respect of the principle of non-discrimination of seasonal workers, combating undeclared work, implementing European and national regulations on health and safety at work, informing the parties about rights and obligations and the consolidation of field inspections are reflected in the guidelines presented by the European Commission."The Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection "will continue to promote at European and bilateral level the importance of social rights and rules for health and safety at work being observed for Romanian seasonal workers working in other member states amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in the long term."