MAE: State institutions state have transparent dialogue with European, international institutions on Justice laws

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) took note of the position expressed on Thursday by the 12 partner states regarding the amendment process to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code and underlines that the strengthening of the rule of law and the fight against corruption are part of the priorities assumed under the governing program 2018 - 2020, MAE points out.

"The acknowledgment by the partner states of Romania's progress in combating corruption and building an effective rule of law shows, once again, the efforts that the state institutions are constantly making to ensure the observance of the law and Romania's commitments, both in European and international institution frameworks. We reiterate that the institutions of the state have a permanent and transparent dialogue with the European and international institutions, including on the laws of Justice, in order to facilitate effective international cooperation and the observance by Romania of all commitments at international level," read the clarifications sent by MAE.The quoted source highlights that "the process of amending the legislation in the criminal field is Parliament's attribute, granted through the Constitution, and the stages of this process are respected, including from the perspective of public consultation and dialogue with the citizens.""We reiterate that the process of amendment is underway, with these laws to take effect only after their adoption by Parliament and promulgation by the President of Romania. We underline that the strengthening of the rule of law and the fight against corruption are part of the priorities assumed under the governing program 2018-2020," the MAE informs.The reaction comes after the United States, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, "international partners and allies of Romania," called on Thursday to "all the parties involved in the amendment to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law or Romania's ability to fight against criminality and corruption. " "Romania has shown considerable progress in combating corruption and building an effective rule of law. We encourage the Romanians to continue along this path," reads the message sent by these countries.