The Police and Gendarmerie have applied, in the last 24 hours, 1,630 fines, with a total value of 261,750 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 regarding some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

Furthermore, through the authorized structures of the Police, there were two criminal records established for thwarting the fight against the diseases.