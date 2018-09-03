Maior on tossed out allegations: Asked SRI oversight committee to seek evidence, hear Dragnea, Ponta

Former Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and current Ambassador of Romania to the US George Maior announced that he asked the parliamentary committee on the oversight of SRI's activity to "seriously reflect on the multiple allegations tossed out about illegal interceptions, covert officers, incompatibilities, pressure put on justice," and seek evidence and hear others, such as leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea or former Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

"We discussed a lot about the protocols and internal procedures. I advocated the necessity of these protocols, having in view the historical stage Romania has been through. I said that the SRI had always kept within the boundaries of the law and the Constitution and that, ultimately, the power of truth will prevail over allegations and even slanders that are sometimes tossed in the public space. And I asked the committee to seriously reflect on the multiple allegations about illegal interceptions, covert officers, incompatibilities, pressure put on justice, and seek evidence and also hear other people, such as Mr. Liviu Dragnea, or Mr. Victor Ponta," George Maior said at the end of his hearing before the committee on the oversight of SRI's activity.In other news, George Maior said that former head of the National Integrity Agency (ANI) Horia Georgescu - who is also targeted by the current light-shedding efforts - is a good professional, and insisted that SRI does not produce files, but only transmits information."We discussed extensively on this subject too, I said that Mr. Georgescu proved a good professional at ANI's helm, but that the SRI does not produce files, but only relays information and the responsibility for processing this information lies with the receiving agency alone," said the former SRI head.