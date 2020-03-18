MAI's Despescu: Checks on isolation observance, strengthened nationwide

Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Bogdan Despescu announced on Tuesday evening that mixed teams of investigation and documentation are established nationwide and there are strengthened checks on the manner in which the isolation conditions are observed, as well as the correctness of the information supplied by the citizens who come to Romania and any other aspects on ensuring public order and the efficiency of the measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Furthermore, actions have been aimed at identifying the economic operators or other persons conducting illicit activities regarding the sale of protection products against the coronavirus infection, according to the MAI official.