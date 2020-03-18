 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MAI's Despescu: Checks on isolation observance, strengthened nationwide

Facebook
despescu

Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Bogdan Despescu announced on Tuesday evening that mixed teams of investigation and documentation are established nationwide and there are strengthened checks on the manner in which the isolation conditions are observed, as well as the correctness of the information supplied by the citizens who come to Romania and any other aspects on ensuring public order and the efficiency of the measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Furthermore, actions have been aimed at identifying the economic operators or other persons conducting illicit activities regarding the sale of protection products against the coronavirus infection, according to the MAI official.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.