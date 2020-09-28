Managers expect stable trend in industry, construction, services in next three months

Activities in industry, construction and services will have a stable trend over the next three months, while prices in construction and retail trade will increase moderately over the same period, show the managers' perceptions in the estimate 3-month survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).According to official statistics, managers in the processing industry expect relative stability of production volume for the next three months (short-term balance +5%). At the same time, in terms of the number of employees, a relative stability is estimated, the short-term balance being of -5% per total processing industry.
In the case of industrial product prices, some stability is forecast in the next three months, with a short-term balance of +5%.
The estimates in September highlight the fact that, in the construction activity, there will be a relative stability of the production volume (short term balance +3%), during the next three months. In addition, managers estimate that the number of employees will be relatively stable, with a short-term balance of -1%.
As to the prices of construction works, a moderate increase is expected (short-term balance +8%).
In the retail trade sector, managers estimated for the next three months a trend of moderate growth of economic activity (short-term balance +10%), while the volume of orders addressed to suppliers of goods by business units will register moderate growth (short-term balance +13%). In the same sector of activity, employers forecast a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term balance +14%).
For the next three months, the managers of the companies estimate a moderate increase in retail prices (short-term balance +13%).
In the services segment, the demand (turnover) will see a relative stability in the next three months (short-term balance +4%), as well as a certain stability of the number of employees (short-term balance -1%).
Managers are of the opinion that the sales or invoicing prices of the services will have a tendency of relative stability and a short-term balance of -1%.
The INS states that the short-term balance indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon, which should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease in any statistical indicator produced by the institution.
Also, the percentage short-term balance is obtained as the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive variant of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative variant.