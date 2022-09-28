Managers of Peles Royal Heritage Association - received at Elisabeta Palace

Prince Radu received, on Tuesday, at the Elisabeta Palace, the members of the Steering Committee of the Peles Royal Heritage Association.

Next, Prince Radu met with members and supporters of the organization in the palace's garden, informs the Royal Family of Romania in a post on Facebook.

The Peles Royal Heritage Association is an organization founded by civil society personalities with the aim of restoring, protecting and enhancing the built and natural heritage of the Sinaia Royal Domain, told Agerpres.

The organization carries out, every year, educational projects, intended to prepare, through student workshops or creative camps, future specialists in architecture, construction and agriculture, as well as future specialists in the Arts.

Among the association's projects are the restoration of some buildings from the heritage of the Sinaia Royal Park and the partnership with educational institutions abroad, in the field of professional training.

The association organizes, every two years, an international conference, in Bucharest and in Sinaia, to make known the value and uniqueness of the Sinaia Royal Domain to the Romanian society and to the European Union, informs the Royal Family.