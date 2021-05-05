Mandatory private pension funds over 80 billion RON in assets at the end of March 2021

Mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) had assets worth 80.238 billion RON, on March 31, 2021, rising by 33.34 pct from March 31, 2020, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government bonds held the largest share within assets, of 52.12 billion RON, namely 64,96%. The second place is occupied by shares, with 19.084 billion RON (23.79%). Corporate bonds took third place from this point of view, with 2.89 billion RON, namely 3.61% of total assets.

According to the data from ASF, the value of the total Pillar II pension funds was of 80.238 billion RON, on March 31, 2021, and the value of the net asset was 80.190 billion RON.The mandatory private pension funds had 7.678 million participants. According to the data from ASF, since the beginning of system collecting there were contributions wired for 7.571 million participants.In January 2021 there were contributions made for 3.918 million participants, and not made for 3.737 million contributions.The following active pension funds include currently Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital according to Agerpres.