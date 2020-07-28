 
     
MApN: National Anthem Day to be celebrated on Wednesday at garrisons around the country

The National Anthem Day will be celebrated, on Wednesday, by ceremonies organized in the garrisons around the country, according to the Law No. 99/1998, during which the National Anthem of Romania will be played and the flag will be hoisted.

In Bucharest, the public ceremony will take place in the Tricolor Square, in front of the Palace of the National Military Circle, starting 9.00 am, according to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The ceremony will be held in strict compliance with the measures meant to prevent the spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

